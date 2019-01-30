Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $44,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,125 shares of company stock valued at $457,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/peoples-utah-bancorp-pub-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.