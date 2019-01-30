People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on February 15th

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st.

People’s United Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. People’s United Financial has a payout ratio of 54.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect People’s United Financial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

PBCT stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.06. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $20.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.25 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 target price on People’s United Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

In other news, Director Mark W. Richards sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $111,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 32,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $478,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

