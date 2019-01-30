Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 1,402,584 Shares of Icon Plc (ICLR)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 48,582.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,405,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402,584 shares during the period. Icon makes up about 2.9% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Icon were worth $181,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Icon by 9.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Icon by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Icon by 6,015.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Icon by 3,097.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Icon by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $135.99. 3,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $155.33.

Several brokerages have commented on ICLR. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Icon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Icon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 1,402,584 Shares of Icon Plc (ICLR)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/pendal-group-ltd-purchases-1402584-shares-of-icon-plc-iclr.html.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.