PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.23. 353,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,898. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 86.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,003,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,884 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,300,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,525,000 after acquiring an additional 203,296 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 36.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 122,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 233,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.