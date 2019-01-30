Paypex 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,205.00 (PAYX)

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Paypex token can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Paypex has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Paypex has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $15,205.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.01930063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00178077 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00204026 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029082 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Paypex Profile

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex . Paypex’s official website is paypex.org

Buying and Selling Paypex

Paypex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paypex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paypex using one of the exchanges listed above.

