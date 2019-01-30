Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.84-2.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.85-18.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.04 billion.Paypal also updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $0.66-0.68 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,531,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,143. Paypal has a 1 year low of $70.22 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.
Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Paypal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.49.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Paypal (PYPL) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/paypal-pypl-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.
About Paypal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.