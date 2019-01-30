Paypal (PYPL) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.84-2.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.85-18.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.04 billion.Paypal also updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $0.66-0.68 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,531,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,143. Paypal has a 1 year low of $70.22 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Paypal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.49.

In other news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $86,673.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,004 shares of company stock worth $8,419,120. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Paypal (PYPL) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/paypal-pypl-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.