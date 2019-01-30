Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st.

Paychex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Paychex has a payout ratio of 78.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Paychex to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Paychex has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.61 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,618.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

