Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Position Trimmed by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 7,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.61 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

In other Paychex news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,618.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/paychex-inc-payx-position-trimmed-by-country-club-trust-company-n-a.html.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.