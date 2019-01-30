Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

PRTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Party City Holdco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Party City Holdco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.30. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $53,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Peter Harrison acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,813.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,977.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 158,058 shares of company stock worth $1,609,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 657,291.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,991,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 166.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,001,000 after buying an additional 1,936,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 65.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 29.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,901,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,782 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 29.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,901,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,782 shares during the period.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

