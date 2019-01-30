Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 33,582 Shares of Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 33,582 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,731,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,506,333,000 after buying an additional 4,690,847 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3,492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,858,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $225,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,373 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,496,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,035,818 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $177,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,543 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,426,523 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $850,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 60,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.34%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Longbow Research downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Western Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

