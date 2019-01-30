Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,142 Shares of SAP SE (SAP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of SAP by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $142,000. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

SAP stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,562. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

