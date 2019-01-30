Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Twitter by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 206,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 104,689 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $192,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $80,787.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,086,486 shares of company stock worth $227,496,261. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. 3,059,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,837,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 531.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.24. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $47.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Vertical Group raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.77.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

