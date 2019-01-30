Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.25. 23,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,231. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $2,634,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,006 shares of company stock worth $9,193,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

