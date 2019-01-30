Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Linde PLC (LIN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $117,707,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $115,455,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $87,399,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $43,663,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $42,005,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.13. The company had a trading volume of 181,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $166.85. The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, insider Eduardo F. Menezes sold 6,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $988,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Bruch acquired 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.49 per share, for a total transaction of $108,447.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Commerzbank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.20.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

