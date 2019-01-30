Pareteum (TEUM) Trading Up 7.4%

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 2,660,318 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 1,074,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEUM shares. TheStreet lowered Pareteum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on Pareteum in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Pareteum in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pareteum in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pareteum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEUM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pareteum in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pareteum in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pareteum by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pareteum by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pareteum by 50,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 789,576 shares in the last quarter.

Pareteum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

