Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires 4,047 Shares of Unum Group (UNM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 77,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.45. 155,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

