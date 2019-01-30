Pandemia (PNDM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.00

Pandemia (CURRENCY:PNDM) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Pandemia has a market cap of $0.00 and $26.00 worth of Pandemia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandemia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Pandemia has traded 87.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pandemia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.01887099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00176217 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00202789 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000585 BTC.

About Pandemia

Pandemia’s total supply is 11,329,295 coins. The official website for Pandemia is pandemia.io . Pandemia’s official Twitter account is @the_pandemia

Pandemia Coin Trading

Pandemia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandemia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandemia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandemia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pandemia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandemia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.