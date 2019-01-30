Palladium Partners LLC Has $8.47 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284,372 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 204,091,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,553,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,934,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709,982 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,849,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,192 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.93.

NYSE:T opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.89%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

