Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 472.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. 104,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

