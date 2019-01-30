Pacific Booker Minerals Inc (BKM) Director Jean Joseph Plourde Sells 17,700 Shares

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc (CVE:BKM) Director Jean Joseph Plourde sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$26,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 461,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$691,993.50.

Jean Joseph Plourde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 4th, Jean Joseph Plourde sold 4,500 shares of Pacific Booker Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$6,750.00.

On Monday, December 31st, Jean Joseph Plourde sold 5,600 shares of Pacific Booker Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$8,400.00.

On Monday, December 24th, Jean Joseph Plourde sold 7,000 shares of Pacific Booker Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$10,500.00.

Pacific Booker Minerals stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.41. 6,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,765. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

