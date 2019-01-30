PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Stake Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, insider Mark C. Pigott sold 194,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $11,415,195.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,080,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,253,619.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $36,219.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,262 shares of company stock worth $11,490,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.63.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

