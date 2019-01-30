OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (OUSM)

OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, February 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th.

OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. 19,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,724. OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

