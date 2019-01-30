Opus (OPT) Achieves Market Cap of $512,919.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 25.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Opus has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Opus has a market capitalization of $512,919.00 and $166.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.01912734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00176392 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00203171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029048 BTC.

About Opus

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.