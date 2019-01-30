Oppenheimer Weighs in on Alliance Data Systems Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Alliance Data Systems in a report released on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $20.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $21.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ FY2019 earnings at $23.59 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Stephens set a $227.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 45.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,293,000 after buying an additional 809,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 116.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,052,000 after acquiring an additional 150,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 30.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,931,000 after acquiring an additional 123,748 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3,322.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 106,923 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth $19,164,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $24,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $39,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,607,500. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
