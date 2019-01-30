Oppenheimer Weighs in on Alliance Data Systems Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Alliance Data Systems in a report released on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $20.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $21.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ FY2019 earnings at $23.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Stephens set a $227.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.74.

NYSE:ADS opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $259.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 45.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,293,000 after buying an additional 809,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 116.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,052,000 after acquiring an additional 150,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 30.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,931,000 after acquiring an additional 123,748 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3,322.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 106,923 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth $19,164,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $24,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $39,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,607,500. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

