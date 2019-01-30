Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.09 Million Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,263 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $106.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $115.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,673. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 89.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

In related news, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $235,862.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $291,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

