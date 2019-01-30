Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,121,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,675 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,376,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,097,000 after acquiring an additional 358,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,613,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,596,000 after acquiring an additional 131,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,452,000 after acquiring an additional 129,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,505,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,846,000 after acquiring an additional 32,514 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.71. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.04). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total transaction of $25,634.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,347 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,122 shares of company stock worth $108,746. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $105.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

