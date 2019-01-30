Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 558,889 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,867,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,342,000 after purchasing an additional 336,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,660,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 614,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,660,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 614,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,440,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 897,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 4,664.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,290,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,663 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Opko Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.97.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,816.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 640,000 shares of company stock worth $2,024,500 over the last three months. 42.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

