One Horizon Group (OHGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ:OHGI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,407,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the previous session’s volume of 3,704,666 shares.The stock last traded at $0.16 and had previously closed at $0.11.
One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. One Horizon Group had a negative net margin of 1,071.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%.
One Horizon Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OHGI)
One Horizon Group, Inc develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services.
