OncoCyte (OCX) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised OncoCyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a positive rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.33.

OncoCyte stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoCyte stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 1.01% of OncoCyte worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

