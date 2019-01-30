Omnicell (OMCL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Omnicell has outperformed its industry. The company continued to see solid uptake of Omnicell XT. It also entered various deals for the XR2 and IVX Workflow products. Bookings and product backlogs also rose in the quarter. We are encouraged to note that the company is working on product innovation through R&D. Also, Omnicell is expected to gain from launches, partnerships and digital transformation. However, increasing operating expenses are putting pressure on the bottom line for Omnicell. A resilient hospital capital expenditure environment might affect the adoption of the company’s solutions. Tough competitive landscape is a dampener as well.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OMCL. upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Omnicell to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 9,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $605,804.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 165,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,447.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $571,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,391. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,665,000 after buying an additional 830,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,665,000 after buying an additional 830,338 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth $32,606,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,432,000 after buying an additional 327,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 893.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 309,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after buying an additional 278,331 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

