Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 31.91%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Michael Ritz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,760,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,321,750. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Street Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,224,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,613,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. 1,639,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,304. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $39.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

