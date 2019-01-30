Ocado Group (OCDO) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

OCDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 728.18 ($9.51).

OCDO stock opened at GBX 981.60 ($12.83) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 233.10 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

