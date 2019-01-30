NVIDIA (NVDA) Given New $148.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners to $148.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.88.

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.60 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $131,491.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at $38,443,583.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,322,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,860,548,000 after buying an additional 727,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,929,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,939,840,000 after buying an additional 366,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,650,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,430,980,000 after buying an additional 850,445 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

