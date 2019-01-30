Novartis (NVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVS stock opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank lifted its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen raised Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.03 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

