Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NHYDY. ValuEngine raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

