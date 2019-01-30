Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position Lifted by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.2% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,159,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,819,223,000 after acquiring an additional 336,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,080,231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,458,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,444 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,020,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,267,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,296 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,553,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,462,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $263,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $166.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $127.79 and a twelve month high of $186.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $138,212.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,005.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/norfolk-southern-corp-nsc-position-lifted-by-pillar-pacific-capital-management-llc.html.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.