Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will announce $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Norfolk Southern reported earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $10.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $11.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.95.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,248. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $127.79 and a one year high of $186.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $138,212.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,005.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $733,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 248,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,912 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

