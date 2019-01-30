Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth about $208,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on First Solar to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Miller Tabak raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.48.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

