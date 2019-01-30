Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

TPX opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $63.17.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.03 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 97.08% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

