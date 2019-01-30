NetEase Inc (NTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetEase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NetEase and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

NetEase stock opened at $238.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. NetEase has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $329.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 775.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 286.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

