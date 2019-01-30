NeoGenomics (NEO) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Benchmark set a $22.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an average rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.13.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $3,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 339,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,022.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Johnson sold 66,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $1,124,099.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,777.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,829,788 shares of company stock worth $213,793,738. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after purchasing an additional 184,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 28.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 998,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

