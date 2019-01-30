Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stericycle worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Stericycle by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 68,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Stericycle by 473.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 125,182 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Stericycle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 134,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,564,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $76.73.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stericycle from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

