Navient Corp (NAVI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Navient by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,905,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,489,000 after buying an additional 64,619 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Navient by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,841,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after buying an additional 442,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Navient by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,984,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after buying an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Navient by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,793,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Navient by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,057,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 549,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Shares of NAVI opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Navient Corp has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.67 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

