National Instruments Corp (NATI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

National Instruments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. National Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 76.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect National Instruments to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.94. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $53.57.

NATI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In related news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,576 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $222,119.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Charles Roiko sold 1,179 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $58,101.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,968.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,647. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

