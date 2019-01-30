National Grid Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NGG)

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 777 call options on the company. This is an increase of 754% compared to the average daily volume of 91 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in National Grid by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.6% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in National Grid by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. National Grid has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0616 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

