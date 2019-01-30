MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 5,800 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. W W Grainger makes up 4.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1,195.7% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $281.21 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.01.

GWW stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.15. The company had a trading volume of 115,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,440. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $247.17 and a 52 week high of $372.06. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

