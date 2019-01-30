MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in MSG Networks by 399.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,750,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,964 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSG Networks by 68.5% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,194,000 after acquiring an additional 901,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MSG Networks by 210.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 340,663 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSG Networks by 112.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 603,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after acquiring an additional 319,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in MSG Networks by 120.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 538,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 294,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of MSG Networks to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. MSG Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

