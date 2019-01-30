Moving Cloud Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $95,272.00 (MCC)

Moving Cloud Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Moving Cloud Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, CoinEgg and DOBI trade. Over the last week, Moving Cloud Coin has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Moving Cloud Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $95,272.00 worth of Moving Cloud Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.01901623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00176945 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00204265 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029056 BTC.

Moving Cloud Coin Profile

Moving Cloud Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Moving Cloud Coin’s official website is www.mcsports.cn/mcblock/en . Moving Cloud Coin’s official Twitter account is @MCC_blockcity

Buying and Selling Moving Cloud Coin

Moving Cloud Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DOBI trade and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moving Cloud Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moving Cloud Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moving Cloud Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

