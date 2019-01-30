Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 13.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 311.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,448. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

