Morgan Stanley Has $15.82 Million Holdings in Sunoco LP (SUN)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 201,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2,946.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 121,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,806,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 29.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $47,668.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,509.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

SUN stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.50. Sunoco had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.10%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

